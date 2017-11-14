Man found injured at Rotherham beauty spot still in hospital one month on

A man found seriously injured in a Rotherham country park is still seriously ill in hospital one month on.

The 37-year-old is in a serious but stable condition after being found unconscious at Ulley Country Park, Ulley, at around 8.35am on Monday, October 16.

He had serious facial injuries and an investigation was launched to determine whether he was attacked in the park or elsewhere and then dumped there.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under invesitgation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 209 of October 16.