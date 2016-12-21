Man fined over dropping referendum leaflets in Rotherham

A man has been ordered to pay more than £200 after admitting dumping EU referendum leaflets at a roadside in Rotherham.

James Wood, aged 18, of Hawthorne Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, admitted the offence of littering during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.



The court was told several hundred political leaflets for the 'Leave' campaign were found dumped at the side of the road on Golden Smithies Lane, Swinton, on June 25.



More leaflets were also seen being thrown from a vehicle travelling between Rockingham Road, Swinton and Warren Vale, Rawmarsh.

The vehicle registration number was reported to South Yorkshire Police and details of the owner were passed to Rotherham Council officers for further investigation.



The owner of the car admitted driving the vehicle on the day of the offence, but said he had not thrown any litter.

He said that he and two passengers in the car had arranged to take the waste referendum leaflets to the Warren Vale recycling centre.



The vehicle owner said that James Wood was the front seat passenger and had been responsible for dumping the leaflets.

When questioned by council officers, Mr Wood admitted dumping around 400 leaflets that day.



He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Plea for help after woman found unconscious in Sheffield street

Cash and cigarettes stolen during armed raid at Sheffield shop

Ex-footballerturned South Yorkshire Police officer sacked for 'regular abuse' of cocaine

VIDEO: Woman pushed to ground and robbed of handbag in Sheffield street

Sheffield number one would be 'Christmas miracle', says man behind Chip Pan charity single

SouthYorkshire Police special constable dismissed for 'racist and puerile' Facebook posts

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE