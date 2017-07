A man is fighting for life after a collision in Doncaster.

The 86-year-old was a passenger in a black Skoda Fabia which was involved in a crash with a silver Ford Ka on the A6182 Great Yorkshire Way, around half a mile from the junction with the A638 Great North Road.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 7.30pm yesterday.

The drivers of the Skoda and Ford - men both aged 42 - suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.