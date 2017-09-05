Man fighting for life after head-on crash in stolen car in Doncaster

A man is fighting for life after a head on crash in a stolen car in Doncaster.

The 34-year-old was driving a grey Honda Civic, believed to have been stolen, along Doncaster Road, Stainforth, when it crossed onto the other side of the road and was involved in a collision with a silver Ford B-Max travelling in the opposite direction.

South Yorkshire Police said the Honda driver suffered life threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to the smash at 6.30am on Thursday, August 30.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision just outside of Stainforth, Doncaster, on Thursday, August 30.

"The 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection to the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.