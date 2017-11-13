Man fighting for life after being found injured in Barnsley

A man is fighting for life after being found with a serious head injury in Barnsley.

The 20-year-old was found in Peel Street in the early hours of yesterday and an investigation is now underway into what happened to him.

It is believed he had left the Che Bar and was heading towards the town centre before being found near the Stereo Bar.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 216 of November 12.