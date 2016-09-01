Man fighting for life after 'assault' in Sheffield city centre

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after a possible attack in Sheffield city centre.

The 37-year-old was found seriously injured in the Devonshire Green area of the city yesterday afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital, where medics today said he is in a 'potentially life threatening condition'.

A police cordon is in place near the restaurants at the West One flats and leisure complex.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and a police cordon remains in place in the West One Plaza while detectives carry out enquiries."

Detective Sergeant John Dimberline said: “We believe the man may have been assaulted and I would like to ask anyone who was in the Devonshire Green area yesterday afternoon and who saw what happened to contact us.



“Officers remain in the area this morning to continue with enquiries and to establish exactly what happened to the victim.”



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 798 of August 31.



Information can also be given to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.