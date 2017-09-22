Man due in Sheffield court accused of attempting to kill four children

A man is due to appear in court in Sheffield today accused of attempting to kill four children.

Owen Scott, aged 29, was arrested after a car he was driving crashed into The Travellers Inn, Copster Lane, Oxspring, Barnsley, last month.

Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, was travelling with two girls, aged eight and seven, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, at the time of the crash.

The youngsters were taken to hospital with injuries 'not all thought to be consistent with the collision,' detectives said at the time.

Scott has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.