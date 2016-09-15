Search

Man due in court over indecent exposure in Chesterfield town centre

A man is accused of indecent exposure

A man is accused of indecent exposure

0
Have your say

A man is due in court today accused of sitting on a bench in Chesterfield town centre with his trousers down.

The 32-year-old, from Brimington, is alleged to have committed the act in Beet Street on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with outraging public decency.

Council to work with investor on £35m power plant that could save Sheffield Eagles

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

URGENT: Sheffield Business Awards deadline looms

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Sheffield Wednesday star donates £10,000 to help mum-of-four fight for life

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder could make changes for Peterborough clash

Back to the top of the page