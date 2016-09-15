Man due in court over indecent exposure in Chesterfield town centre

A man is due in court today accused of sitting on a bench in Chesterfield town centre with his trousers down.

The 32-year-old, from Brimington, is alleged to have committed the act in Beet Street on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with outraging public decency.

