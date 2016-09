A Rotherham man is due in court today accused of two burglaries.

The 37-year-old is alleged to have broken into properties in Station Road, Dinnington and Riverside Court, Laughton-en-le-Morthen, earlier this week.

He is also accused of two counts of taking a vehicle without consent and going equipped for burglary.

The suspect is also accused of driving without insurance and a licence and driving while disqualified.

He is due at Rotherham Magistrates' Court today.