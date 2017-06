A man is due in court today accused of using a knife to make threats in a Sheffield gym before allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Ahmed Awil, aged 22, of Bressingham Road North, Burngreave, was arrested over claims he threatened a 37-year-old man with a knife at PureGym, Spital Hill, Burngreave.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a police officer, causing facial injuries.

Awil is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court later today.

He is in custody ahead of his court appearance.