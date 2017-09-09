Man 'dragged from his car' and robbed at knifepoint on Sheffield street

Have your say

A man was dragged from his car, threatened with a knife and robbed at a cashpoint in a terrifying ordeal in Sheffield.

Just before 11.40am on Wednesday, September 6, it was reported that a man was dragged from his vehicle on Bolsover Street, Sheffield, and threatened with a knife by two men.

The men are then said to have taken to him to a cash point to withdraw money.

Reuban Hilson, 25, of Derby Street, Sheffield and Fabien McLaren, 25, of West View Lane, Totley, Sheffield have been charged in connection with the robbery.

McLaren has been charged with robbery, kidnap and possession of Class B drugs in connection with the incident.

Hilson has been charged with robbery, kidnap, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and possession of Class A and B drugs.

Both have been remanded into custody and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday, September 8.