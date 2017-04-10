Man completes Sheffield's half marathon dressed as a tree - closely follow by runner wielding a chainsaw!

Runners taking part in Sheffield's Yorkshire Half Marathon did a double take at two participants who came up with 'tree-mendous' costumes for the event.

For councillor Magid Magid dressed up as a tree for the 13.2 mile race on Sunday - and he was closely followed by a friend dressed up a a tree surgeon carrying a chainsaw.

The Green Party councillor did the stunt as a light-hearted take on the row over Sheffield Council's ongoing programme of tree felling on the city's streets, which has sparked criticism from conservationists.

Pictures of the two in their costumes have been shared widely on Twitter by supporters and fellow runners.

Coun Majid, who represents the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward, tweeted after the race: "We're done! Thanks to everyone for all the love and support."

Rachael Gregory‏ said: "Great to see a bit of anti-tree felling campaigning at the half marathon today. Top local satire."

Kate Griffin‏ said: "Councillor Majid really did run Sheffield half marathon in a tree costume, while friend dressed as Amey contractor ran after him with chainsaw!"

Lucy Kirkham, senior lecturer in adult nursing at Sheffield Hallam University, said: "Best costume at Sheffield half marathon - Sheffield tree with yellow ribbon being chased by chainsaw wielding council worker!"

Hallam Athletics‏ Club tweeted: "Respect to the guy running the half marathon as a tree, and the person running behind him with a chainsaw."