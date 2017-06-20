Man charged with two street robberies in Sheffield

A man has been charged with two street robberies committed in Sheffield in the space of two hours.

In the first incident, just after midnight yesterday, a 30-year-old man had his mobile phone stolen in Clayton Hollow, Waterthorpe.

At 1.50am that same morning a 23-year-old man sat in his car at Drakehouse Retail Park told South Yorkshire Police that a man approached him and grabbed the car keys from the ignition as well as a packet of tobacco.

A 31-year-old man from Westfield has been charged with two robberies and an assault.