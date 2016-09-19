Man charged with sexual offences against teenage girls in South Yorkshire

A 37-year-old man has been charged with serious sexual offences against teenage girls in South Yorkshire and Essex.

Andrew Pykett, aged 37 and of Clarendon Crescent, Leamington Spa, has been charged with 11 offences between October 2011 and November 2015 including rape, engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and grooming offences.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 20.

Pykett has been charged with four counts of rape, five counts of sexual activity with a girl and two counts of meeting a girl under 16 following grooming.