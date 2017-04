A man was charged with possessing Class A drugs after a police chase.

Richard Hardy, aged 43, of Wren Park Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, is accused of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

He was arrested after a police pursuit through North Wingfield, Grassmoor and Wingerworth.

He is also accused of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving without insurance and possession of a sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court next month.