Man charged with murdering pensioner after alleged assault outside pub near Sheffield

A man has been been charged with murdering a pensioner after an alleged assault outside a pub near Sheffield.

Peter Matts, aged 69, of Staveley, died last month after the alleged attack outside the Beechers Brook pub on High Street, Staveley, on Wednesday, June 21.

Jason Knowland, aged 45, of High Street, Staveley, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday via video link and that charge was upgraded to murder following Mr Matts' death.

Knowland, who pleaded not guilty to murder, will stand trial at the court on a date to be fixed.