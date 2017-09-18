Man charged over gun found in house in Sheffield

A man has been charged after a gun was found during a police search of a house in Sheffield.
James Middlebrooke, aged 29, of Derby Street, Heeley, has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition in a public place, two counts of burglary, one count of arson, possession of a Class B drug and the theft of a motor vehicle.
He was charged after a police raid of a property in Derby Street, Heeley.
Middlebrooke appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Saturday and was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, October. 16.
