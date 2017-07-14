Man charged over car crime in Sheffield suburb

A man has been charged with three car thefts in a city suburb.

Ashley Godber, aged 34, of James Street, Masbrough, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday accused of three car thefts, one count of vehicle interference, one count of failing to comply with a drugs test, one public order offence and a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before the court again on Friday, July 12.

The charges relate to alleged offences in Handsworth reported to South Yorkshire Police in the early hours of Wednesday.