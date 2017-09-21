Man charged over attack on police officer in Doncaster

A man has been charged over an attack which left a Doncaster police officer critically injured.

Dale Francis Cheetham, currently of no fixed abode but previously of Bolton upon Dearne, Barnsley, was arrested on Tuesday morning after a police officer suffered serious head injuries in an attack in Hexthorpe.

The 22-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm along with two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

A second man, Peter White, 24, of Low Road, Conisbrough, has been charged with robbery.

Police said a woman questioned by detectives has been released without charge.

At around 5am on Tuesday, a car was stolen in a robbery in Barnsley and at 7am that day another robbery was reported in Doncaster town centre.

At around 7.30am, a black Fiat Punto crashed into a metal barrier in Cleveland Street, Doncaster, and three people fled along Cherry Tree Road.

Just before 8am, a 45-year-old police officer was assaulted in an alleyway near Sheardown Street.

He was rushed to hospital, where his condition is now stable.

Cheetham and White have both been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court this morning.