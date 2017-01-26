Man charged over alleged assaults in South Yorkshire

A man has been accusing of carrying out assaults in South Yorkshire, one of which reportedly left a 34-year-old seriously injured.

Stewart Caves was charged yesterday with three counts of assault alleged to have taken place in Barnsley, one of witness intimidation and another of criminal damage.

One of the alleged assaults is said to have taken place on December 10 last year at a house in Grove Road, Staincross, and left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries.

The other assault charges relate to an alleged attack on a 31-year-old woman the same day.

Caves, who is aged 33 and of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, February 23.

