Man charged after police chase in Rotherham

A man has been charged with a string of motoring offences following a police chase in Rotherham.

Callum Shepherd, aged 19, of Browning Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, was arrested after a police pursuit in the town on Saturday afternoon.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, driving without insurance and driving not in accordance with a driving licence.

Shepherd was remanded in custody over the weekend and appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday.

He is due at Sheffield Crown Court for his next hearing on Monday, December 11.