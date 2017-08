Have your say

A man was arrested after he was caught with a large amount of drugs in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said officers discovered the drugs on a man in Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 11am on Tuesday, August 22.

At 4pm on Sunday, drugs were found in a car stopped in Birdwell Road, Wincobank.

The occupants of the vehicle were all arrested.

No other details have been released by South Yorkshire Police.