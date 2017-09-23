Man banned from football games after assaulting steward at Chesterfield match

A man has been banned from football matches for three years after assaulting a steward and running on the pitch during a match at Chesterfield

Daniel Fairbrother, 32, of Knowsley Green, Springhead, Oldham, was given a banning order by magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

As well as being banned from football matches for three years, Fairbrother was given a fine of £498, and ordered to pay £300 costs, £100 compensation to the victim and a £49 surcharge.

The offence took place during the Chesterfield FC vs Oldham Athletic fixture at the Proact Stadium on Saturday, February 4.

PC Dave Wright, of the Derbyshire Football Unit, said: “There is no place for behaviour like this in football, and as a consequence Mr Fairbrother will be stopped from going to any regulated football matches across Europe for the next three years.

“While the vast majority of football fans behave responsibly, there is, unfortunately, a small minority who will cause disorder and disruption, and it won’t be tolerated.”