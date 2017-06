A man was left with serious facial injuries after an attack outside a Rotherham takeaway.

The 27-year-old had been on a night out with friends and was walking alone along Main Street in the town centre when he was attacked near The Planet Pizza and Burger Bar.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened sometime between midnight and 3am on Sunday, June 18.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.