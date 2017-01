A man who suffered serious head injuries in an attack in a South Yorkshire social club has been released from hospital.

The 65-year-old was attacked in Skellow Working Men's Club, Skellow Road, Doncaster, at around 11pm on Sunday.

A police cordon on Skellow Road

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.