Man attacked during ambush in Sheffield street

A man was attacked during an ambush in a Sheffield street in which attempts were made to rob him.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was walking along Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, when he was approached by 'several Eastern European males'.

A force spokesman said: "They assaulted him with the intention of taking his property, they failed to do this and made off."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at 8.30pm on Sunday, October 22 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.