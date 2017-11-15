Man attacked by robbers trying to steal his dog in Barnsley

A man was attacked by two other men who tried to steal his dog in Barnsley.

The 34-year-old was walking his white Husky along Lowfield Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, when he was targeted by two men at around 4.45am yesterday.



During the incident, the man suffered minor injuries, including scratches to his head and bruising but the robbers did not manage to steal the dog.



They were white and in their early 20s, with one said to have been about 6ft tall and the other 5ft 8ins.

It is thought that the men both had brown hair and were wearing tracksuits with snoods around their faces and woolly hats.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 80 of November 14.