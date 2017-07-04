Man arrested over Wicker stabbing in Sheffield

A man has been arrested over a stabbing in Sheffield on Sunday which left two others in hospital.

The 29-year-old was detainedd in connection with the incident which happened at about 3.15am at the Wicker.

Two men, aged 24 and 27, had suffered stab wounds after a reported altercation.

They remain in hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

The 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and remains in custody, being questioned by officers.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 180 of July 2.