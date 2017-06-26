Man arrested over Spital Hill shooting in Sheffield

A man has been arrested over last week's reported shooting in Spital Hill, Sheffield.

Detectives investigating the incident on Spital Lane today arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody.

Over the weekend, a high visibility police presence has continued in Spital Hill, to provide reassurance following last week’s reports of violent crime.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, Sheffield’s Commander, said: “Our highly visible operation and heightened police presence in this area of the city has given us some great results and I hope this has reassured the local community that we are taking this matter very seriously indeed.

“Numerous arrests have now been made, both in connection with the incidents reported to us last week and for other unconnected offences but nevertheless, crimes that impact the area.

“We have seized various weapons, including knives and baseball bats, as well as recovering and seizing significant quantities of class A drugs.

“We will now look to the future and our plans longer term to tackle crime in this area.

"This will include examining how we maintain a visible police presence in the community, so we can respond to emerging issues without affecting our capability to address crime in other areas of the city and across South Yorkshire.”

Police remain keen to hear from anyone who holds information about suspected criminal activity Spital Hill and Burngreave.

You can call 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111