Man arrested over South Yorkshire crash was missing with four children

A man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill four children in a crash in South Yorkshire had been reported missing with the youngsters the day before.

The 29-year-old was involved in a crash in Barnsley, which left him and four children with serious injuries on Wednesday.

His ex-partner had reported him missing with the children from the Southampton area the day before.

Two girls, aged eight and seven, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, were in a grey Dacia Logan which ploughed into the wall of the Travellers Inn, Oxspring, Barnsley, at around 12.25am on Wednesday.

The car had been travelling along the A629, Copster Lane, towards Hoylandswaine, at the time of the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said the car is believed to have left the road as it approached the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane, before crashing into the pub.

The driver of the car and all four children were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the children is reported to be in a coma.

The driver, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, is in a stable condition in hospital.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a report was made to police on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22 that a man in his 20s and four young children were missing from Hythe.

"The man and the children were located after being involved in a single vehicle collision in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 23."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.