Man arrested over South Yorkshire crash involving car carrying five people

A man is under arrest this morning following a crash involving a car carrying five people.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Four Lane Ends, Oxspring, Barnsley, at around 12.25am this morning.
The force said the incident involved a single car containing five occupants.
A spokesman said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
"The road is currently closed with diversions in place.
"It is expected to remain closed throughout the morning."
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.