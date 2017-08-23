Man arrested over South Yorkshire crash involving car carrying five people

A man is under arrest this morning following a crash involving a car carrying five people.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Four Lane Ends, Oxspring, Barnsley, at around 12.25am this morning.

The force said the incident involved a single car containing five occupants.

A spokesman said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

"The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

"It is expected to remain closed throughout the morning."