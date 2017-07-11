Search

Man arrested over cannabis seizure in Sheffield house

A man has been arrested this morning over a cannabis seizure in a Sheffield house.

A number of plants were found growing in a house in Hartopp Drive, Arbourthorne, during a police raid.

He remains in police custody.

