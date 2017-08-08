Man arrested over cannabis and cash in car in Sheffield

A man was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after cannabis and cash were found in a car in Sheffield.

The man was stopped in a car in Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, at 6.45pm on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers stopped a vehicle due to its manner of driving.

"The driver was found in possession of cannabis and a large amount of money.

"He was arrested for intent to supply and his vehicle was seized."