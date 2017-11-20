Search

Man arrested in police operation outside prison in Doncaster

HMP Doncaster
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis in a police operation outside HMP Doncaster.

The 42-year-old was arrested as police officers searched all vehicles pulling up at the prison and all visitors.

They also carried out searches of the prison grounds.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The purpose of this operation was to prevent criminality in our prisons, flush out drugs and bring offenders engaging in illegal activity to justice."