Man arrested in police operation outside prison in Doncaster

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis in a police operation outside HMP Doncaster.
The 42-year-old was arrested as police officers searched all vehicles pulling up at the prison and all visitors.
They also carried out searches of the prison grounds.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The purpose of this operation was to prevent criminality in our prisons, flush out drugs and bring offenders engaging in illegal activity to justice."
