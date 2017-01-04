Man arrested for drug possession after police chase

A man was arrested for drug possession after a police chase in South Yorkshire.

The 36-year-old was arrested after a black Audi A6 was seen travelling at high speed along Doncaster Road, Stairfoot, towards Barnsley, at 10.05pm last night.

Officers chased the car, which was involved in a collision with a purple Citroen Picasso at the junction with Park Road.



The driver was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and possession of a controlled drug.

He remains in police custody this morning.



A 65-year-old man, who was driving the Citroen involved in the collision, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, but it has since reopened.

Council to build 1,000 cheap starter homes in Sheffield for first time buyers

Sheffield man jailed after planning to join Islamic State terrorists in Iraq

Police search for missing Sheffield woman

WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cold and sunny day

Sheffield Wednesday: Why Gary Hooper is the man to get Owls firing again

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals how new signing Samir Carruthers earned his respect

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE