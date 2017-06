A man was arrested this morning over reports that he attacked cars on a busy Sheffield street.

The 37-year-old was arrested following complaints from motorists travelling along West Street this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.50am police responded to reports of a man acting in an aggressive manner towards passing cars on West Street, Sheffield.

"Officers attended and arrested a 37-year-old man for public order offences. He currently remains in police custody."