Man arrested and 30 cannabis plants seized

Police arrested a man after finding 30 cannabis plants in a house in Rotherham.
Officers found the plants during a search of a house in Strathmore Grove, Wath-Upon-Dearne, yesterday.
The plants have been seized.
Boy, 12, injured in 'serious' crash in Sheffield
New probe into Sheffield tram death launched
Yorkshire police sergeant faces sack for calling colleague ‘sweetcheeks’
LOOK: Dramatic picture shows tree blown over into Sheffield road
Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall
Sheffield United: Blades boss pledges to sign the ‘right’ rather than ‘any old’ players
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE