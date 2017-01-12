Search

Man arrested and 30 cannabis plants seized

Cannabis plants were found in a house in Rotherham

Cannabis plants were found in a house in Rotherham

0
Have your say

Police arrested a man after finding 30 cannabis plants in a house in Rotherham.

Officers found the plants during a search of a house in Strathmore Grove, Wath-Upon-Dearne, yesterday.

The plants have been seized.

Boy, 12, injured in 'serious' crash in Sheffield

New probe into Sheffield tram death launched

Yorkshire police sergeant faces sack for calling colleague ‘sweetcheeks’

LOOK: Dramatic picture shows tree blown over into Sheffield road

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall

Sheffield United: Blades boss pledges to sign the ‘right’ rather than ‘any old’ players

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Back to the top of the page