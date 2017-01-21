Man arrested after reported robbery in Edlington

Police in Doncaster have arrested a 42-year-old man after a reported armed robbery at the York Buildings in Edlington Lane, Edlington at 3.05pm on Thursday.

A wallet, phones, computer equipment and a Suzuki Vitara were taken during the incident.

Police located the vehicle 20 minutes later at the rear of Cleveland Street and arrested the man on suspicion of armed robbery. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 609 of January 19.