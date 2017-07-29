Man arrested after 'paedophile hunter sting' in Sheffield city centre

A Sheffield man who was arrested on suspicion of child grooming has been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a 57-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, July 23 in Sheffield city centre.

Video uploaded to the social networking site Facebook showed a lone self-proclaimed 'paedophile hunter' approaching a man on Angel Street in Sheffield.

A 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault during the incident.

Being released under investigation is a new area of the law which means people are no longer given bail dates.

The introduction of the Policing and Crime Act 2017 changes the way officers across England and Wales deal with pre-charge bail.

Enquiries will continue as normal but suspects will no longer be required to return to a police station as they were under the previous legislation. All suspects released under investigation will be issued with a notice outlining offences which could lead to further police action.

The changes are designed to avoid complaints that lengthy extensions to bail were causing uncertainty for suspects.

No further details have been released at this stage by police.