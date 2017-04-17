Man arrested after four-hour stand-off with police in Chesterfield

Missiles were thrown at police during a stand-off with a member of the public at a property in Hasland, Chesterfield, which lasted nearly four hours last night (April 16).

They were called out to the address on Mansfield Road investigating a complaint of an assault at about 5.30pm but the male had barricaded himself in the property and refused to cooperate.

Police blocked off the road and cordoned off an area around the Ladbrokes shop, while officers with shields were looking at a property across from the Co-op where a man was throwing things at them, according to eye witnesses.

The male was eventually talked out of the property by police and arrested under suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.