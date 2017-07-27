Man arrested after five cars are torched in one day in South Yorkshire

A man has been arrested after five cars were set on fire in one day in South Yorkshire.

In the early hours of Monday July, 24 officers were called to Charles Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley where it was reported three cars had been set on fire, with an attempt made to set a fourth car alight.

Later that morning, officers were also called to Coniston Road, Oakwell and Swanee Road, Kendray in the town, after it was reported that two more cars had been set alight.

No one was injured during the incidents.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, in connection to the incidents, he has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue."

Any information on these incidents call police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of July 24, 2017 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.