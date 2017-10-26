Man armed with hammer threatened staff and customers in Sheffield shop

A man armed with a hammer threatened staff and customers during a raid of a Sheffield shop.

He stuck at the Co-op in Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, at around 8pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said he made threats to staff and customers before causing damaged to the shop and till.

The raider escaped with cigarettes.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is reported that an unknown man, believed to have been armed with a hammer, entered the Co-op on Birley Moor Road, threatening customers and staff.

"The man is believed to have caused damage inside the store and to the till, before he left the scene.

"Nobody is thought to have been injured and a quantity of cigarettes were taken during the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 970 of October 25.