Man appears in court charged with terrorism offences after raids in Sheffield and Huddersfield

A 24-year-old Sheffield man has appeared in court this morning charged with three terrorism offences, following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit..

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, of Dun Street, Kelham Island was arrested on Thursday, June 1 in Sheffield.

He has now been charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

24-year-old Awan appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court in London this morning.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

A 29-year-old man arrested in Huddersfield also arrested on Thursday, June 1, has been released from custody.

This investigation is not connected to the recent attacks in Manchester and London, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: “I understand our local communities will have concerns and may have some worries about recent events and issues, but I want to offer my reassurance that we are well prepared and we will continue to serve and protect the public of South Yorkshire.

“We work very closely with our colleagues at the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and we will ensure we maintain these strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to everyone in our community. Public safety is our utmost concern.

“We are committed to ensure that information we receive is acted upon quickly and efficiently. If you have any concerns around any suspicious activity, I would encourage you to please call the confidential Anti-Terrorist hotline on 0800 789321.”