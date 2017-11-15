Man and woman seriously injured in Sheffield crash

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a crash in Sheffield.

A red Volkswagen Golf and a silver Audi A4 were involved in a collision at the junction of Shirland Lane and Bramham Road, Darnall at 10.30pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old man driving the Golf and a 24-year-old woman driving the Audi both suffered serious injuries.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the Golf suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses or anyone who saw the two vehicles before the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,079 of November 14.