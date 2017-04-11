Man and woman left fighting for life after South Yorkshire crash

A man and woman suffered life threatening injuries in a crash in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said the 72-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were taken to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary following a collision between a red Ford Fiesta and a silver Ford Fiesta on Spring Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster.

The collision occurred closed to the junction with Little Lane.

A 61-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries following the crash at 12.15pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.