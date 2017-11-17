Man and woman jailed for eight years for Barnsley burglaries

A man and woman have been jailed for a total of eight years for two burglaries in Barnsley.

Jane Hart, aged 44, of Wakefield Road, Athersley, was sentenced to five years behind bars for aggravated burglary after forcing her way into an elderly woman's home in Highcroft Drive, Athersley, in September.

Carrying a tin opener, she threatened the woman before stealing a small amount of cash from her.

Daniel Wogan, 20, of Upper Forest Road, Athersley, was jailed for three years for breaking into a house in Eastfield Crescent, Mapplewell, by throwing bricks through a downstairs window to gain entry.

During the raid in August he stole a number of electrical items and a small amount of cash.

Both Wogan and Hart were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences.

Detective Inspector John Wheaton said: “Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime which can leave people feeling vulnerable and often scared to be in their own homes.

“No one should ever feel like this and our officers in Barnsley have been and continue to work hard to tackle burglaries across the borough, identify those involved and bring them before the courts.”