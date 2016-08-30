Man and woman due in court in Sheffield over murder

A man and woman are due in court in Sheffield today accused of murder.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, aged 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, both of Holme Park Court, Huddersfield, have been charged with the murder of Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, 34, from Wath-upon-Dearne.

Mr Nelson’s body was found on the moors off the A628, near the Woodhead Tunnels, on Monday, August 22.

A post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of head injuries.

