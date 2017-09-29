Man and woman charged over street robbery in Rotherham

A man and woman are due in court today over a street robbery in Rotherham.

Mark Smith, 34, of Josephine Road, Ferham and Lynsey Cleary, 30, Hartington Road, Holmes, are due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court over an incident in Blackburn Meadows.

A woman was assaulted and had her phone and bag stolen as she walked along Steel Street at around 3.55pm on Wednesday, September 27.

She suffered a black eye during the incident.