Man and woman arrested in 'loan shark' operation in Sheffield

A man and woman have been arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of being loan sharks.

The 61-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were arrested this morning and are being held on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team, working in partnership with Sheffield City Council's Trading Standards and South Yorkshire Police, executed a warrant at a residential address, and seized documentation and electronic and storage devices.

Details of where the raid was carried out have not been released.

Tony Quigley, Head of the England Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “We will continue to work with local authorities and the police to combat loan sharks. These criminals cause untold misery amongst our local communities.

“If you’ve been issued a loan with no paperwork or are receiving threats over a loan you have already paid off, please get in touch. Your call will be handled by a trained officer and all information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Ian Ashmore, Head of Environmental Regulation at Sheffield City Council, said: “Illegal money lenders prey on the vulnerable within our communities, with victims faced with spiralling debt, extortionate interest rates and the very real threat of intimidation. We will continue to work with the Illegal Money Lending Team to crack down on this crime.”

Call the Illegal Money Lending Team on 0300 555 2222.