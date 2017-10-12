Man, 95, disappears on mobility scooter in Derbyshire

A man, aged 95, who went out on his mobility scooter yesterday has been reported missing after failing to return home.

Albert Egley, from Eckington, was last seen at 1.30pm yesterday as he headed towards the Co-op in the village.

He is white, 5ft 4ins tall and has grey, balding hair.

Mr Egley was wearing a light coloured jacket and a white baseball cap when he was last seen.

His mobility scooter is black.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.